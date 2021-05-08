By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of cargo transportation in the Azerbaijani section of the transport corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) amounted to 10.1 million tons in the first quarter of 2021, the State Customs Committee has reported.

It should be noted that there was a decrease in the cargo transportation volume by 18.8 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2020.

During the reported period, 5.6 million tons or 55.4 percent of the cargo transportation was carried out by automobiles, 3.3 million tons or 32.9 percent by rail and 1.1 million tons or 11.7 percent by the sea.

Moreover, the share of transit cargoes in the total volume of freight traffic along TRACECA corridor amounted to 2.3 million tons or 23.5 percent during the reported period.

It should be noted that in 2020, TRACECA transported 35.5 million tons of cargo through Azerbaijan, including 7.5 million tons or 21.2 percent of transit cargo.

Established in 1993, TRACECA is an international transport program involving the European Union and 12 member states of the Eastern European, Caucasian, and Central Asia region (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan).

