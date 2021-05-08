By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have discussed cooperation in the field of nanotechnology.

During an online meeting with the Czech Nanotechnology Association on May 7, acting head of Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev expressed interest in establishing cooperation with the Association.

Association’s head Jiri Kus briefed the participants on the main activities of the organization. He noted that the main goal of the association is to bring together Czech companies working in the relevant fields, present the research of these companies, and support cooperation.

Additionally, ChezTrade’s Baku office Director Pavel Zelenka spoke about Czech’ companies’ interest in Azerbaijan’s business environment and the potential for cooperation with Azerbaijani colleagues.

The event showcased examples of Nanotechnology Association applications for "smart cities".

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic amounted to $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $1.2 million, while import to $9.3 million. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $273.6 million in 2020.

