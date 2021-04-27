By Trend

The Azerbaijani government is actively cooperating with the Turkish TURKSAT satellite operator, Jeyhun Salmanov, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations (ASAN Service) under the President of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Salmanov made the speech during the Artificial Intelligence for Digital Governance Conference & Data Competition Confirmation online event, organized by Azerbaijan’s Electronic Government Development Center.

The programs of the Turkish satellite communications operator are being applied, experience exchange is periodically carried out.

During the event, General Manager of TURKSAT Hasan Ertok noted that since 2008, a project has been implemented in Turkey to provide the population with electronic government services.

“Since this period, we have processed over 54 million applications from citizens and provide over 500 services,” he said.

According to the deputy chairman, in 2019, about 3.18 million requests were processed, and in 2020 this figure reached 5.7 million.

Ertok noted that such an increase in indicators shows an increase in demand for e-government services.

“Artificial intelligence is used to quickly process requests,” he said.

“Currently, our portal complies with all safety norms and standards in the provision of electronic services,” Ertok emphasized.

He noted that TURKSAT plans to establish cooperation with universities and academies in Turkey in order to create ‘smart cities’.

