By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan, with the exception of gold and silver, increased on April 26 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 6.9275 manat or $4.07 (0.23 percent), amounting to 3,027.7595 manat or $1,781, and an ounce of silver - by 0.2388 manat or 14 cents (0.54 percent), amounting to 44.2363 manat or $26. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 49.9375 manat or $29.37 (2.43 percent) and amounted to 2,104.0645 manat or $1,237, and per ounce of palladium - by 42.823 manat or $25.2 (0.89 percent), amounting to 4,877.555 manat or $2,869.

In monthly terms, the price per ounce of gold increased by 80.903 manat or $47.59 (2.7 percent), and the price per ounce of silver decreased by 0.0626 manat or 3 cents (0.1 percent). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 49.6995 manat or $29.2 (2.4 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 328.712 manat or $19.33 (7.2 percent).

On annual basis, gold rose by 96.526 manat or $56.78 (3.3 percent), silver - by 18.415 manat or $10.8 (71.3 percent), platinum - by 800.479 manat or $470.8 (61.4 percent), and palladium - by 1,440.7245 manat or $847.4 (41.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Apr.26, 2021 3,027.7595 44.2363 2,104.0645 4,877.555 Apr.23, 2021 3,034.687 44.4751 2,054.127 4,834.732 Mar.26, 2021 2,946.8565 44.2989 2,054.365 4,548.843 Apr.26, 2020 2,931.2335 25.8213 1,303.5855 3,436.8305 Change in a day: in man. -6.9275 -0.2388 49.9375 42.823 in % -0.23 -0.54 2.43 0.89 Change in a month in man. 80.903 -0.0626 49.6995 328.712 in % 2.7 -0.1 2.4 7.2 Change in a year in man. 96.526 18.415 800.479 1440.7245 in % 3.3 71.3 61.4 41.9

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz