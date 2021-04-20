By Ayya Lmahamad

Azercosmos has launched a satellite internet platform Azconnexus, which will provide high-quality satellite internet services in Azerbaijan.

The platform provides uninterrupted, secure and high-quality internet service via the Azerspace-1 telecommunications satellite, operated by Azercosmos.

Moreover, the platform will allow users to access different types of traffic via satellite internet, including video, audio and data.

Azconnexus will provide high-speed Internet for businesses located in areas where cable internet and mobile communications are weak or non-existent and 3G / LTE network speeds are low.

The platform services can be used in government, defense and security, emergencies and disasters, mining, maritime shipping, tourism, catering and other commercial and industrial enterprises.

Additionally, Azconnexus satellite Internet will be available to users at sea, on land, on railroads and other transport lines, in business and information centers in remote areas, and in areas where internet access is insufficient.

Established in 2010, the Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence. The company has exported services worth $45.1 million to 33 countries in 2020. The main countries to which Azercosmos exported services in 2020 were France, UK, the USA, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates. Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, allow receiving signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via fiber-optic network.

Additionally, the company sealed cooperation agreement with various organizations such as the View Satellite Network, Media Holding, SatADSL, Globecast, ViewMedia, Space Engineering, TheAngle, Prime African Media Systems etc. One of Turkey's leading news channels TRT World has started broadcasting via Azerspace-1 satellite. Azercosmos has signed a commercial agreement with a number of Turkish and Kyrgyz channels as well.

