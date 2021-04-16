By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian country of Uzbekistan increased by 13 percent to $80 million in 2020 despite COVID-19, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Bahrom Ashrafkhanov has said.

Addressing an Online B2G Forum organized by Caspian Energy Club held on April 15, ambassador underlined that the trade turnover between the two countries has tripled over the past three years.

“Uzbekistan recognizes Azerbaijan as a prospective trade and economic partners in the CIS region and we are ready to enhance this cooperation on a large scale,” Ashrafkhanov stressed.

Presently, 195 Azerbaijani enterprises are represented in Uzbekistan, 69 of which have joint capital and 126 of them have 100 percent Azerbaijani capital, he added.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $82.3 million in 2020. Of the total turnover, the export of Azerbaijani products to Uzbekistan amounted to $23.1 million, while import to $59.1 million.

