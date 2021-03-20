By Trend

The measures of improving the safety and sustainability of the infrastructure of the National Payment System are one of the priority directions of the activity of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports on March 19 referring to the CBA.

The special attention is paid to the reliable and sustainable operation of the Interbank Card Center, established in 2016 to increase the efficiency of the country's card infrastructure and ensure the security of transactions with payment cards.

As of 2020, the volume of card transactions through the Interbank Card Center exceeded 2.7 billion manat that’s $1.6 billion (twofold increase for the year), $14.6 million (an increase of 42 percent) and 3.1 million euros (an increase by four percent).

The National Payment System underwent an audit for compliance with the "Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards". As a result of audit, it was confirmed that the infrastructure of Interbank Card Center fully complies with the latest PCI-DSS v3.2.1 standards.

PCI-DSS standards were determined by the "PCI Security Standards Council" in 2006.

