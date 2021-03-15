By Ayya Lmahamad

ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways, exports polypropylene/ polyethylene products, produced by SOCAR Polymer LLC to Russia and Kazakhstan, the company reported on March 12.

Eighteen covered wagons, provided by ADY Express, loaded with 1,140 tons of polypropylene/polyethylene products and sent from Sumgayit station have already been delivered to Russian Noginsk station.

In addition, 15 wagons with 800 tons of polypropylene/ polyethylene products have been transported to Kazakhstan’s Atyrau station. It should be noted that the route of cargo transportation to Kazakhstan passes through Russia.

By late March, another 39 wagons with 2,460 tons of polypropylene/ polyethylene products are expected to be sent to Noginsk station. In addition, the same cargo will be transported to Kazakhstan.

Transportation along the route Sumgayit-Yalama-Atyrau is provided by ADY Express LLC. It is planned to continue the transportation of such goods.

ADY Express LLC has been set up considering Azerbaijan’s role as a major transit country due to the high demand for railway freight services. The company provides online services to forwarders and large cargo owners to attract and increase the volume of transit cargo passing through the country.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz