The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine increased by 24.2 percent in January 2021, to $144.6 million, compared to the same period of last year, the State Customs Committee has reported.

Out of the total turnover, export of Azerbaijani products to Ukraine amounted to $115.5 million, while import from Ukraine to $29 million. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $109.5 million in January 2020.

Ukraine was Azerbaijan's second-largest trading partner among CIS countries during the reported period.

Russia was Azerbaijan's largest trade partner among CIS countries and at the same time fourth main partner, with a trade turnover of $159.8 million. Export from Azerbaijan amounted to $44.6 million, while import to the country to $115.1 million. It should be noted that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $167 million during the same month of last year.

Moreover, Belarus was the country's third-largest trading partner among CIS countries in January 2021. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $8.1 million, with export of $487,770 and import of $7.6 million. During January last year, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $8.8 million.

In January, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover hit $2.4 billion. Of the total turnover, the export amounted to $1.6 billion or 67.3 percent, while the import to $787.5 million or 32.6 percent, resulting in a surplus of $836.5 million.

Azerbaijan's main trade partners were Italy with $743.9 million, Turkey with $261.1 million, China with $216.2 million, Russia with $159.8 million and Ukraine with $144.6 million.

