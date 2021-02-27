By Trend

Ten working subgroups were set up in Azerbaijan to prepare the Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2021-2025, Trend reports on Feb.27 referring to a source in the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the source, the Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree on the implementation of instructions and forthcoming tasks within the decree of the country’s President Ilham Aliyev ‘On approval of National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development: Azerbaijan 2030’ dated February 2, 2021.

In compliance with the document, the commission, created to elaborate the mentioned above strategy, will work in five directions, and 10 working subgroups have been set up, which were given appropriate instructions.

