Azerbaijan increased trade with Iran by 18.3 percent in January 2021, compared to the same month of last year, the State Customs Committee has reported.

In January, the total turnover amounted to $30 million, thus making Iran Azerbaijan's main trading partner among the Persian Gulf countries. Out of the total turnover, export amounted to $1.6 million, while the import to $28.3 million. It should be noted that the trade turnover amounted to $25.4 million in January 2020.

Moreover, the United Arab Emirates was Azerbaijan's second main trade partner among the Persian Gulf countries, with a turnover of $1 million, which is a decrease by 65.9 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2020. The export of Azerbaijani products by the UAE amounted to $147,000, while the import from the UAE to $885,690. In January 2020, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $3 million.

Qatar was Azerbaijan's third main trade partner among the Persian Gulf countries, with a turnover of $135,740, with the total amount of turnover accounting for the export. It should be noted that the turnover amounted to $581,020 in January last year.

In January, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover hit $2.4 billion. Of the total turnover, the export amounted to $1.6 billion or 67.3 percent, while the import to $787.5 million or 32.6 percent, resulting in a surplus of $836.5 million.

Some 21,973 tons of cargoes were transported by sea, 412,526 tons of cargoes were transported by railway and 292,490 tons of cargoes by car. Some 909 tons of cargoes were transported by air in January. Legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in the country carried out trade operations with partners in 122 countries.

