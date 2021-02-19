By Ayya Lmahamad

Turkish Space Agency is interested in close cooperation with Azerbaijan in the space field, the Agency’s President Serdar Huseyin Yildirim has said.

He made the remark during the visit of Turkish Space Agency's delegation to Azerbaijan's satellite operator Azercosmos on February 18.

Yildirim stressed the importance of sharing experience in the training of highly qualified specialists in the space field, improving their theoretical and practical knowledge.

Moreover, he highlighted the strategic goal of Turkey’s National Space Program, including the production of indigenous spacecraft, a plan to land on the moon in 2023 and to sent a first Turkish citizen into space in 2028.

During the meeting, the participants were briefed on the Azercosmos’s activities, telecommunications, broadcasting and remote sensing services provided by Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites.

The Turkish Space Agency, founded in December 2018, brings together all companies operating in Turkey's space sector.

Established in 2010, the Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence. The company has exported services worth $45.1 million to 33 countries in 2020. The main countries to which Azercosmos exported services in 2020 were France, UK, the USA, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates. Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, allow receiving signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via fiber-optic network.

Additionally, the company sealed cooperation agreement with various organizations such as SatADSL, Globecast, ViewMedia, Space Engineering, TheAngle, Prime African Media Systems etc. One of Turkey's leading news channels TRT World has started broadcasting via Azerspace-1 satellite. Azercosmos has signed a commercial agreement with a number of Turkish and Kyrgyz channels as well.

