Cooperation with leading companies will provide development of non-oil sector, diversification and digitalization of country's economy, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page on February 15.

The minister underlined that this factor will further increase international influence of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, he noted that hosting a center of the 4th Industrial Revolution Network will be an asset to Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Jabbarov said that elimination of the consequences of COVID-19, restoration of economic activity and business will be the country’s main priorities in 2021.

Likewise, the minister stated that one of the main tasks of the ministry if the expansion of non-oil exports and the accelerated development of this area. In this regard, it is planned to develop a concept that will contribute to the non-oil export growth. It should be noted that Azerbaijan exports over 120 types of products and the volume of non-oil exports are expected to double by 2025.

Additionally, the excise incomes from the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan last year amounted to AZN 397.2 million ($233.6M), which is by 18 times higher than in 2017.

