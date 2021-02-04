By Trend

The prices of precious metals, except for palladium, decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb.4 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold lowered by 31.297 manat or $18.41 (1 percent) and amounted to 3,098.92 manat or $1,822.89 per ounce.

The price of silver went down by 0.7585 manat or 45 cents (1.66 percent) and amounted to 45.07 manat ($26.51).

The price of platinum shrank by 25.143 manat or $14.79 (1.34 percent) and amounted to 1.844,262 manat ($1,084.86).

The price of palladium rose by 7.4375 manat or $4.37 (0.19 percent) and amounted to 3,833.959 manat ($2,255.27).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 106.4285 manat or $62.6 (3.3 percent) per ounce, silver edged up by 0.1568 manat or 9.2 cents (0.3 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 37.519 manat or $22.07 (2.1 percent) per ounce, and palladium plunged by 149.124 manat or $87.72 (3.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold surged by 421.073 manat or $247.69 (15.7 percent), silver grew by 14.933 manat or $8.78 (49.6 percent), palladium decreased by 137.3345 manat or $80.78 (3.5 percent) and platinum rose by 190.8505 manat or $112.26 (11.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Feb.4, 2021 3,098.692 45.07 1,844.262 3,833.959 Feb.3, 2021 3,129.989 45.8285 1,869.405 3,826.5215 Jan.4, 2021 3,205.1205 44.9132 1,806.743 3,983.083 Jan.4, 2020 2677.619 30.137 1,653.4115 3,971.2935 Change in a day: in man. -31.297 -0.7585 -25.143 7.4375 in % -1 -1.66 -1.34 0.19 Change in a month in man. -106.4285 0.1568 37.519 -149.124 in % -3.3 0.3 2.1 -3.7 Change in a year: in man. 421.073 14.933 190.8505 -137.3345 in % 15.7 49.6 11.5 -3.5

---

