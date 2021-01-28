By Trend

No virus was detected in tomato products exported from Azerbaijan in 2020 to many countries of the world along with Kazakhstan, which served as the basis for the imposition of restrictions, Chairman of the Food Security Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said, Trend reports with reference to the Agency.

Tahmazli made the speech at a videoconference meeting held between the delegation of the Agency and the Chairman of the State Inspection Committee of the Agro-Industrial Complex of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture Almabek Mars.

According to Tahmazli, the samples taken from the consignments were involved in repeated tests at the Azerbaijan Institute of Food Safety, operating under the Agency, as well as in laboratories operating in Ankara, Turkey.

In the course of the meeting, an agreement was reached on sending to Kazakhstan the results of monitoring in greenhouses and documents reflecting the lack of detection of the alleged virus, as well as creating a joint working group to implement additional control measures for consignments of tomato products imported from Azerbaijan to this country.

Highly assessing the current state of cooperation between the two countries, Almabek Mars stressed the importance of further developing joint activities in this direction.

On January 26, a videoconference meeting was held between the delegation of the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan headed by Goshgar Tahmazli and Chairman of the State Inspection Committee of the Agro-Industrial Complex of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture Almabek Mars. The meeting was attended by officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Economy, including the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov.

