Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) and representatives of Turkic-speaking countries have discussed joint energy projects of Turkic-speaking countries.

During the meeting held on January 18 between SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and the delegation from the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, the sides discussed the importance of economic cooperation in strengthening the alliance between the Turkic-speaking countries.

Abdullayev underlined the development of economic relations with other Turkic-speaking countries and stressed SOCAR’s contribution to this.

He noted that SOCAR currently forms the basis of economic cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the cooperation with Central Asian countries, he noted that Kazakh company KazMunayGas was involved in the drilling of Satti rig in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. In addition, cooperation with Turkmenistan in oil and gas trade is expanding and a trilateral cooperation agreement has been signed with Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz to expand exploration.

Hungary-based MOL company also expressed its interest in the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli fields and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. It should be noted that Hungary is an active member of the Turkish Council.

During the meeting, Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev underlined the Turkiс people’s support for Azerbaijan in its fair struggle for the liberation of Karabakh. In addition, he emphasized that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the Turkic Council.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the need for joint efforts of the Turkic-speaking countries in the process of restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

It should be noted that since 15 years of its establishment, SOCAR has transformed from a local company to a global one and expanded the geography of economic cooperation.

stablished in 2009, the Turkic Council is an intergovernmental organization of Turkic Speaking Countries. The founding member states of the organization are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. During the seventh summit of the Turkic Council held in Baku in October 2019, Uzbekistan joined the organization as a full member, while during the sixth summit held in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan) in September 2018, Hungary received observer status at the organization.

