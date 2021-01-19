By Trend

Iran plans to hold an exhibition of construction materials in Azerbaijan, the Deputy Governor of Ardabil Province, Arjang Azizi said, Trend reports citing the governor office’s website.

The governor emphasized that the representatives of the private sector in Iran's Ardabil Province will visit Azerbaijan as soon as the restrictions imposed in connection with the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

Azizi added that as Iran's Ardabil province has a long border with Azerbaijan, it has been chosen to develop trade relations with Azerbaijan.

“In this regard, Ardabil Province intends to take an active part in the restoration of Karabakh. This work will be carried out in the private sector by the Chamber of Commerce of Ardabil Province and in the state sector by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran,” he said.

