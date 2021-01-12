By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s and South Caucasus’ only satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC has signed a cooperation agreement with Belgian Internet broadcaster SatADSL, the company has reported.

Under the agreement, SatADSL will provide satellite internet services through Azerspace-1 satellite resources to its Central Asian customers.

SatADSL CEO Thierry Eltges noted that this strategic partnership will allow the company to provide high quality and reliable satellite services in areas where communication is problematic.

SatADSL has a platform that provides satellite internet services in 45 countries and offers the world reliable satellite telecommunications solutions.

It should be noted that Azercosmos exported services worth $41.3 million to 30 countries during the period of January-November 2020. The company’s revenues from the export of services accounted for 90 percent of its total revenues. Moreover, in November, the company exported services worth $3.5 million to 20 countries. The main countries to which Azercosmos exports services during the reported period were France, the UK, the U.S., Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, Azercosmos successfully passed all stages of the certification program of the World Teleport Association and received the Tier 4 certificate, which signifies 99.9 percent reliability and security for teleportation services, technical infrastructure and business processes on the company.

Additionally, the company sealed cooperation agreement with various organizations such as Globecast, ViewMedia, Space Engineering, TheAngle, Prime African Media Systems etc. One of Turkey's leading news channels TRT World has started broadcasting via Azerspace-1 satellite.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, allow receiving signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via fiber-optic network.

Established in 2010, the Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

