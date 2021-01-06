By Trend

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 6 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 6 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 11.594 manat or $6.82 (0.35 percent) and amounted to 3,307.5455 manat or $1,945.615 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1508 manat or $0.088 (0.33 percent) and amounted to 46.4499 manat ($27.3).

The price of platinum increased by 58.48 manat or $34.4 (3.24 percent) and amounted to 1,865.92 manat ($1.097).

The price of palladium increased by 102.476 manat or $60.28 (2.52 percent) and amounted to 4,165.459 manat ($2,450.27).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 174.556 manat or $102.68 (5.6 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 90.202 manat or $53.06 (5.1 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 5.4756 manat or $3.220 (13.4 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 173.8675 manat or $102.275 (4.4 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 732.734 manat or $431.02 (28.5 percent), silver grew by 15.9838 manat or $9.402 (52.5 percent), palladium rose by 924.5705 manat or $543.865 (28.5 percent) and platinum increased by 250.172 manat or $147.16 (15.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Jan. 6, 2021 3,307,5455 46.4499 1,865.92 4,165.459 Jan. 5, 2021 3,295,9515 46.2991 1,807.44 4,062.983 Dec. 6, 2020 3,132,9895 40.9743 1,775.718 3,991.5915 Jan. 6, 2020 2,574,8115 30.4661 1,615.748 3,240.8885 Change in a day: in man. 11.594 0.1508 58.48 102.476 in % 0.35 0.33 3.24 2.52 Change in a month in man. 174.556 5.4756 90.202 173.8675 in % 5.6 13.4 5.1 4.4 Change in a year in man. 732.734 15.9838 250.172 924.5705 in % 28.5 52.5 15.5 28.5

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz