By Trend

The prices of precious metals, except platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 29 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 26.622 manat or $15.66 (0.83 percent) and amounted to 3,194.7165 manat or $1,879.24 per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 0.5276 manat or 31 cents (1.17 percent) and amounted to 44.7112 manat ($26.3).

The price of platinum went up by 3.2555 manat or $1.91 (0.18 percent) and amounted to 1,774.2135 manat ($1,043.65).

The price of palladium lowered by 0.6205 manat or 36 cents (0.02 percent) and amounted to 4,015.4935 manat ($2,362.05).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 122.0685 manat or $71.8 (4 percent) per ounce, platinum rose by 146.5995 manat or $86.23 (9 percent) per ounce, silver grew by 5.2913 manat or $3.11 (11.1 percent) per ounce, while palladium dropped by 64.8465 manat or $38.14 (1.6 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 626.756 manat or $368.68 (24.4 percent), silver grew by 14.5064 manat or $8.53 (48 percent), palladium surged by 772.4885 manat or $454.4 (23.8 percent) and platinum climbed by 166.039 manat or $97.67 (10.3 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec. 29, 2020 3,194.7165 44.7112 1,774.2135 4,015.4935 Dec. 28, 2020 3,221.3385 45.2388 1,770.958 4,016.114 Nov. 29, 2020 3,072.648 39.4199 1,627.614 4,080.34 Dec. 29, 2019 2,567.9605 30.2048 1,608.1745 3,243.005 Change in a day manat -26.622 -0.5276 3.2555 -0.6205 % -0.83 -1.17 0.18 -0.02 Change in a month manat 122.0685 5.2913 146.5995 -64.8465 % 4 13.4 9 -1.6 Change in a year manat 626.756 14.5064 166.039 772.4885 % 24.4 48 10.3 23.8

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 29)

