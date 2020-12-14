By Ayya Lmahamad

Bilateral relations in the field of energy between Azerbaijan and Mongolia were discussed during the meeting of Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Mongolia Ambassador to Turkey and Azerbaijan Bold Radvan, the ministry has reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed future cooperation opportunities, and exchange of experience and information in the relevant field.

The ambassador noted the development of relations between the two countries in various areas in recent years and expressed confidence that such relations will continue at high level. He underlined interest in studying Azerbaijani experience in the oil and gas field, transportation and processing of these energy resources in Mongolia. In addition, he expressed interest in cooperation on renewable energy sources such as wind and solar energy.

Moreover, he stated that Azerbaijani specialists participated in drilling the first oil well in Mongolia in the middle of the last century, and since then Mongolian students have been studying in relevant directions in Azerbaijan.

In addition, the ambassador conveyed his congratulations on the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation and restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

In turn, the minister thanked for the support given to the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the respect to the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The minister noted the high level relations between the two countries both at the level of presidents and within the international organizations, as well as developing relations in the field of energy. In addition, he underlined the readiness to share Azerbaijan’s experience in the mentioned areas and cooperate in the areas of mutual interest.

Additionally, at the meeting, the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of energy between the Azerbaijan Energy Ministry and Mongolia Energy Ministry” was signed.

Discussions and exchange of views on other issues arising from technical and organizational work, support for students from Mongolia to study at the relevant University of Azerbaijan, etc took place.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between two countries amounted to $126,730 during the first ten months of the year. Of total turnover, export amounted to $95,090, while import to $31,640.

