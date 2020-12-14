By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Italy have discussed the latter’s involvement in electricity supply to Azerbaijan’s new-liberated territories after three decades of the Armenian occupation.

Italian company Ansaldo Energia and Azerbaijan’s largest electricity producing company Azerenergy discussed the joint cooperation in electricity supply to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories at a meeting held on December 11.

The meeting was aimed at creating a new modern type of electricity infrastructure in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Head of Azernergy Baba Rzayev said, adding that the company cooperates with a number of international giant companies.

“For 30 years, Armenian occupants seriously damaged entire infrastructure, including power plants in these territories, which are the ancient historical lands of Azerbaijan. Now there is almost no energy infrastructure in these territories,” Rzayev said.

Rzayev briefed the participants on the possibilities of cooperation in a number of projects, including the creation of a working group among the companies and the Ansaldo Energia office in Baku.

Moreover, the parties discussed the joint implementation of small hydropower projects in Kalbajar and Lachin regions in order to create new capacities in the liberated territories, and Ansaldo Energia’s participation in the construction and supply of high-voltage substations in these territories.

Furthermore, the cooperation with Ansaldo Energia in the construction project of a new 390 MW power plant in the frequency regulation format (in Sangachal near Baku), the application of software and new technologies to improve the management of the transmission system of Azerenergy by the operator and the creation of a training center based on Ansaldo Energia equipment in the scientific and educational laboratory complex of Azerenergy were discussed during the meeting.

Director General of Ansaldo Energia Guiseppe Marion highly appreciated the initiative to create the Ansaldo Energia office in Baku.

Earlier, prospects of cooperation between Ansaldo Energia and Azerbaijan in the field of electricity supply to the liberated territories were discussed during the meeting of Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov, Energy Regulatory Agency Chairman Samir Akhundov, Energy Minister Advisor Javid Abdullayev, Director General of Ansaldo Energia Guiseppe Marino and Italian delegation which included Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari.

Ansaldo Energia is one of the leading companies in Italy and the world in the field of energy production, and offers services in this area, along with the construction of power plants, the production of electrical equipment (gas and steam turbines, generators and microturbines).

The Azerenergy OJSC was established in 1996 under the Azerbaijani presidential decree.

By enabling the activity of the electro energy system of the country, Azerenergy realizes the coordination of the electricity production and transmission, single center-controlled electric stations, substations, system-organizing high-voltage - 110, 220, 330, 500 kW electricity transmission lines and their dispatcher management tools.

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

