Azerbaijan has increased import of various products during the period of January-October 2020, Azertag has reported.

During the reported period, Azerbaijan imported 275,600 tons of fruits and vegetables worth $158.8 million.

The country imported 274,000 tons of fruits and vegetables worth $153.1 million during the same period last year.

Some 11,400 tons of tea worth $46.2 million were imported to the country during the first ten months of the year. During the corresponding period of last year, the country imported 11,100 tons of tea worth $43.6 million.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan increased import of rice during the period of January-October 2020. Thus, the country imported 48,300 tons of rice worth $33.3 million. Some 40,400 tons of rice worth $34 million were imported to the country during the same period of 2019.

Likewise, Azerbaijan increased import of oils by $22.6 million in value terms during the ten months of 2020. For ten month of the year, some 133,900 tons of oil worth $126.9 million were imported to the country. It should be noted that Azerbaijan imported 123,700 tons of oil worth $104.3 million during the period of January-October 2019.

It should be noted that the largest number of import operations in Azerbaijan for this year were conducted in September, and the lowest in January. Thus, the volume of import operations in September amounted to $1.1 billion, while in January to $721 million.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade amounted to $21 billion in January-October 2020. The value of export amounted to $12.2 billion or 58.2 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $8.7 billion or 41.7 percent. Thus, foreign trade resulted in a surplus of $3.4 billion.

Additionally, top five leading countries in terms of imported goods to the country were Russia with $1.6 billion or 18.5 percent, Turkey with $1.2 billion or 14.5 percent, China with $1.1 billion or 13 percent, the United States with $567.5 million or 6.4 percent and Germany with $468.1 million or 5.3 percent.

