Record-breaking average cotton yield has been observed in Azerbaijan in 2020, the Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

Although the cotton harvesting has not yet been completed, farmers have already collected 320,542 tons of cotton from the fields and handed it over to reception centers.

“The given figure is 25,500 tons more compared to the last year’s final figure. At the end of the 2019 season, 295,000 tons of cotton were collected and sent to reception points throughout the country,” said the ministry.

“As of November 26, the average cotton yield is 32.09 centners. This is one of the highest indicators in the history of cotton growing in Azerbaijan. At present, cotton harvesting in the fields continues and an increase in both the volume of the harvested crop and the average yield is expected by the end of the season. It is planned to complete the cotton harvesting as soon as is practicable,” the agriculture ministry added.

“In 2020, cotton was planted on an area of about 100,000 hectares in 21 districts of Azerbaijan. So far, the highest average yield is recorded in Salyan (40.12 centners per hectare), Neftchala (38.15), Beylagan (34.42), Yevlakh (34.05), Aghjabadi (33.44), Goranboy (33.25) ), Tartar (32.32), Saatli (32.27), Sabirabad (31.81), Barda (31.66) and Aghdam (30.78) districts,” the message said.

In 2020, most cotton was sown in Saatli (14,141 ha), Aghjabadi (10,689 ha), Barda (10,646 ha), Bilasuvar (10,061 ha), Sabirabad (9683.5 ha) and Beylagan (8,743 ha) ) districts.

The development of cotton growing in Azerbaijan is supported by the state. Under the new subsidy mechanism, cotton farmers receive subsidies from the state for both planting and harvest. Farmers receive a subsidy of 220 manat ($129.4) per hectare of a cotton field, and 100 manat ($58.8) per ton of cotton delivered to the receiving points. Grown products are purchased from a farmer at a price of 550-650 manat ($323.5-$382.3) per ton, depending on the quality.

