By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the export of tomatoes by 15.5 percent in January-September 2020, local media sources have reported.

During the reported period, the country exported 154,980 tons of tomatoes worth $167.8 million. Thus, compared to the corresponding period of 2019, the export of tomatoes increased by 15.5 percent in quantitative terms.

The main importer of Azerbaijani tomatoes, during the reported period, was Russia with 98.2 percent of total export. During the first nine months of the year, some 152,212 tons of tomatoes worth $166.6 million were exported to Russia.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan exported 174,548 tons of tomatoes worth $189.2 million in 2019. The main imported of Azerbaijani tomatoes in 2019 was also Russia.

Moreover, during the reported period, Azerbaijan increased export of potatoes by 31.8 percent, while reducing its import by 23 percent. Thus, country exported 81,318 tons of potatoes worth $33.7 million, while importing 84,103 tons worth $20.6 million, during the first nine months of 2020. The main importer of Azerbaijani potatoes was Russia as well, with 85.1 percent of total export. In the meantime, Russia and Iran became main suppliers of potatoes to Azerbaijan during the reported period. It should be noted that Azerbaijan exported 61,785 tons of potatoes worth $26.8 million in 2019.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan exported 20,087 tons of fresh persimmon worth $15.6 million during the period of January-September 2020, which is a decrease by 25.8 percent in quantitative terms compared to the same period of 2019. Russia accounted for 91 percent of all fresh persimmon export from Azerbaijan. Thus, Russia exported 18,277 tons of fresh persimmon worth $15.1 million. It should be noted that the country exported 146,075 tons of persimmon worth $104.6 million in 2019. The main export of this product came to Russia as well.

Additionally, Azerbaijan decreased export of fresh apples by 31.8 percent in quantitative terms during the first nine months of the year. Thus, in the reported period the country exported 37,613 tons of apples worth $15.7 million. Russia exported 34,955 tons of fresh apples worth $14.7 million, accounting for 93 percent of total apple export from Azerbaijan. It should be noted that the country exported 96,892 tons of apples worth $40.8 million in 2019, with the main importer being Russia.

It should be noted that the value of Azerbaijan's export amounted to $10 billion or 56.1 percent of the total turnover of $17.8 billion during the reported period.

