The average monthly nominal salary of hired workers increased by 17.1 percent in January-September, amounting to AZN 706.6 ($415.6), the State Statistics Committee has reported.

During the reported period, the average monthly nominal salary was higher in the spheres of mining industry, financial and insurance activity, professional, scientific-technical activity, information and communication, as well as in the transport and storage facilities.

As of October 1, the number of employed in the country's economy increased by 2.6 percent or 42,500 people, compared to the same period of 2019, and amounted to 1.6 million people.

Some 908,000 of the total employed work in the public sector of the economy and 773,600 in the private sector.

Additionally, 19.4 percent are employed in education, 18.3 percent in trade and repair of transport means, 13.1 percent in industry, 8.2 percent in health care and social services for the population, 8.1 percent in construction , 6.6 percent in public administration and defence, social security, 4.5 percent in transport and warehousing, 3.5 percent in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 3.4 percent in professional, scientific and technical activities, 1.7 percent in financial and insurance activities, and 13.2 percent in other economic sectors.

