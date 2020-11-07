By Trend

Azerbaijani products were presented at the third China International Import Exhibition in Shanghai, China, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The exhibition featured products produced with the support of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) by more than 20 companies in the country including such products as: pomegranate juice, hazelnuts, fruit distillates, mineral waters, flour and confectionery products, tea, jam, compote, lemonade, wine and other alcoholic beverages, dried fruits and other products.

Discussions were held on increasing the export of Azerbaijani products within the framework of the exhibition, as well as meetings with potential buyers.

On June 8, a master class was organized in the format of a video conference on tasting Azerbaijani wines produced by Shirvan Wines LLC, Ismayilli Wine - 2 OJSC, as well as Goygol Wine Plant OJSC with the joint organization of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Fund (AZPROMO), the Azerbaijan Trade Representation in China and the Chinese Research Institute of Food and Fermentation.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz