The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 5 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 13.2345 manat or $7.785 (0.41 percent) and amounted to 3,241.5175 manat or $1,906.775 per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 44.3615 manat or $26.095 (1.14 percent) and amounted to 3,922.9455 manat ($2,307.615).
The price of silver increased by 0.4733 manat or 27 cents (1.17 percent) and amounted to 40.9342 manat ($24.07).
The price of platinum increased by 17.323 manat or $10.19 (1.18 percent) and amounted to 1.484,321 manat (87 cents).
In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 23.1795 manat or $13.635 (0.7 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 7.667 manat or $4.51 (0.5 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.4739 manat or 27 cents (1.2 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 7.871 manat or $4.63 (0.2 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 681.751 manat or $401.03 (26.6 percent), silver grew by 10.2781 manat or $6.045 (33.5 percent), palladium rose by 890.885 manat or $524.05 (29.4 percent) and platinum decreased by 109.412 manat or $64.36 (6.9 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Nov. 5, 2020
|
3,241.5175
|
40.9342
|
1,484.321
|
3,922.9455
|
Nov. 4, 2020
|
3,228.283
|
40.4609
|
1,466.998
|
3,878.584
|
Oct. 5, 2020
|
3,218.338
|
40.4603
|
1,491.988
|
3,915.0745
|
Nov. 5, 2019
|
2,559.7665
|
30.6561
|
1,593.733
|
3,032.0605
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
13.2345
|
0.4733
|
17.323
|
44.3615
|
in %
|
0.41
|
1.17
|
1.18
|
1.14
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
23.1795
|
0.4739
|
-7.667
|
7.871
|
in %
|
0.7
|
1.2
|
-0.5
|
0.2
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
681.751
|
10.2781
|
-109.412
|
890.885
|
in %
|
26.6
|
33.5
|
-6.9
|
29.4
