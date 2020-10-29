By Trend

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 29 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct. 29 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 44.098 manat or $25.94 (1.36 percent) and amounted to 3,200.199 manat or $1,882.47 per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 120.0115 manat or $70.595 (3 percent) and amounted to 3,877.666 manat ($2,280.98).

The price of silver decreased by 1.5504 manat or 91 cents (3.74 percent) and amounted to 39.9322 manat ($23.48).

The price of platinum decreased by 25.245 manat or $14.85 (1.67 percent) and amounted to 1.483,505 manat (87 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 1.1645 manat or 68 cents per ounce, platinum decreased by 15.8185 manat or $9.305 (1.1 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 0.1232 manat or 0.07 cents (0.3 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 11.169 manat or $6.57 (0.3 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 664.071 manat or $390.63 (26.2 percent), silver grew by 9.6444 manat or $5.673 (31.8 percent), palladium rose by 817.2325 manat or $480.72 (26.7 percent) and platinum decreased by 69.802 manat or $41.06 (4.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct. 29, 2020 3,200.199 39.9322 1,483.505 3,877.666 Oct. 28, 2020 3,244.297 41.4826 1,508.75 3,997.6775 Sept. 29, 2020 3,199.0345 40.0554 1,499.3235 3,866.497 Oct. 29, 2019 2,536.128 30.2878 1,553.307 3,060.4335 Change in a day: in man. -44.098 -1.5504 -25.245 -120.0115 in % -1.36 -3.74 -1.67 -3 Change in a month in man. 1.1645 -0.1232 -15.8185 11.169 in % 0 -0.3 -1.1 0.3 Change in a year in man. 664.071 9.6444 -69.802 817.2325 in % 26.2 31.8 -4.5 26.7

