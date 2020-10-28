By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has made an important step in expanding public-private partnership in the agricultural sector.

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation was signed between the Agricultural Services Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan State Agrarian University and the Public Association of Fertilizer Producers and Importers of Azerbaijan on Plant Protection.

The document will ensure correct and timely use of production capacities to increase production in the country, organization of phytosanitary measures and coordination of services, as well as training of qualified personnel to ensure health and protection of plants, increase yield.

Thus, parties of contract will cooperate in maintaining a healthy environment and phytosanitary stability in the country, improving the mechanism for effective control of pests, diseases and weeds using modern methods and technologies.

Likewise, the document provides for cooperation in the field of phytosanitary specialists in monitoring of plant health by innovative methods, protection of phytosanitary environment and creation of ecologically clean integrated control systems, organization of joint training courses on modern technological processes in the field of plant protection.

Additionally, parties will support scientific activities of young researches, organize working meetings, joint scientific-practical conferences and seminars on issues of mutual interest and exchange information.

