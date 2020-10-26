By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Azerishig OJSC is taking urgent measures to supply power to important strategic facilities in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation within the framework of the ‘Azerishig in Karabakh’ project, Trend reports in Oct.26 citing the company.

According to the company, in the liberated territories, it’s planned to set up new, 110, 35, and 0.4 kV power supply grids and networks using advanced technologies, relay protection, and electronic type automation systems, remote dispatch control, as well as the development of projects for the laying of 35 and 0.4 kV power lines.

In general, a phased implementation of these projects is envisaged. Prior to the implementation of the planned projects, the company began to implement measures within the ‘Azerishig in Karabakh’ project for the urgent supply of electricity to strategic objects of particular importance in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

