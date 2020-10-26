By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan banking community continues to support of Azerbaijan Armed Forces and state, by paying special attention to soldiers who fight for the territorial integrity of the country and the families of martyrs who died for their homeland.

In order to support the armed forces and citizens affected by the Armenian provocation, the member banks of Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) will make concessions for martyrs, soldiers and their familiy members.

The ABA adopted the following decisions to support the country's servicemen:

1. Consumer credits of the martyrs who died in the battles for the liberation of the occupied lands, the interest accrued on them and other payments will be fully repaid;

2. Consumer loans, accrued interest and other payments to civilians who died as a result of enemy provocation will be repaid in full;

3. Fully suspend, starting from September 27, the charging of interest and other payments on credit obligations of the soldiers wounded during military operations;

4. To pay an annual allowance in the amount of the deceased’s salary to the families of bank employees who became martyrs in the battlers for the liberation of country’s territory.

5. To pay a one-time financial aid in the amount of three months’ salary to bank employees wounded in the fight for the liberation of country’s territory.

Earlier, a number of businesses and government structures showed their support to Azerbaijan Armed Forces amid clashes near occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region by donating funds in various amounts to Armed Forces Relief Fund.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Sixty-five civilians have been killed and 297 others have been injured since the outbreak of large-scale hostilities on September 27. In addition, 2,243 houses and 90 multi-apartment residential buildings, as well as 402 civilian facilities were severely damaged.

