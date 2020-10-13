By Trend

During the monitoring carried out by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the fact of the participation of Sberbank operating in the Russian Federation in the process of raising funds for the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” ("NKR"), created in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, not recognized and not accepted by the world community, was revealed, Trend reports with reference to the CBA.

It was revealed that this is carried out through correspondent accounts in Sberbank in different currencies.

In this regard, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan immediately sent a letter with a sharp protest to both the Central Bank of Russia and Sberbank.

In the letter, guided by the norms of international law, taking into account the importance of the established cooperation relations between the two countries and institutions, a firm protest was expressed against the participation of Sberbank in the process of raising funds to finance the invaders.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz