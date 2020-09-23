By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s export of non-oil and gas products amounted to $1.03 billion during the period of January-July 2020, local media has reported.

According to the report, exports in non-oil and gas sector decreased by 17.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

The top three importers of non-oil products from Azerbaijan during the reporting period include Italy, which accounts for 32.1 percent from the total import, Turkey with 18.7 percent and Russia with 4.7 percent.

Other importers of Azerbaijani products were China with 4.1 percent, India with 4 percent, Israel with 3.9 percent, Croatia with 3.7 percent and Greece and Georgia with 3.4 and 3.1 percent respectively.

Moreover, exports of non-oil and gas products were dominated by goods sent to Russia with 40.4 percent, Turkey with 19.8 percent, Switzerland with 10.4 percent, Georgia with 8.1 percent and China with 3.1 percent.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $16.5 billion during the period of January-August 2020. The value of export amounted to $9.8 billion or 59.6 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $6.6 billion or 40.4 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in surplus of $3.1 billion.

Some 591.4 million tons of cargoes were transported by sea during the reporting period. In addition, 4.4 billion tons of cargoes were transported by railway, and 2.3 billion tons of cargoes by automobile means of transport. Some 46.7 million tons of cargoes were transported by air during the first eight months of the year.

During the reporting period, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs carried out trade operations with partners in 175 countries.

---

