Azerbaijan’s gold mining company AzerGold CJSC and the State Agency for Professional Education under the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan have signed the Action Plan for cooperation for 2020-2021, the company has reported.

The Action Plan envisages implementation of joint measures to increase the prestige and attractiveness of vocational education, harmonization of supply and demand in the labor market. In addition, it stipulates improvement of knowledge and skills of engineering and pedagogical staff, education, and material and technical base of vocational education centers.

AzerGold is planning to employ about 14,000 people in 2025-2029, most of whom have technical education.

Taking into account the great demand for specialists, the Action Plan signed between the parties provides for training of personnel for necessary appointments with the support of the State Agency for Professional Education, with the active participation of AzerGold.

Likewise, as a result of joint activities on cooperation, it is assumed that qualified personnel, who successfully completed their professional education, will acquire practical knowledge and will be provided with work in relevant fields by the company.

It should be noted that the legal basis of the Action Plan signed between the parties in May 2020, includes the joint activities in the field of training qualified personnel in the study of ore deposits of precious and non-ferrous metals, research, exploration, production and sale.

“AzerGold” CJSC is a national mining company, which was established on February 11, 2016 according to the presidential decree.

