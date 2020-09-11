By Trend

Azerbaijani startup W-ball, an electronic device for cleaning clothes without using detergents, owned by the Mina - Made in Azerbaijan team, will be presented at an international competition of start-ups, Agency for Development Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) told Trend.

The start-ups, announced on September 10 at the online national selection event for the country, were submitted to the competition jury.

The winner will represent Azerbaijan at the international start-up competition in Dubai to be held on October 29, 2020. All expenses of the national representative will be reimbursed by the Islamic Development Bank.

In total, five winners will be selected at the international start-up competition. Each of them will be awarded a prize of $10,000.

"Moreover, the Islamic Development Bank can provide financial support for the future development of the winning start-ups," the agency said.

The national selection for Azerbaijan started on September 1, 2020. Fifteen start-ups participated in the national selection round for areas such as mobile applications, smart devices, and online services.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz