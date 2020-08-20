By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with neighbouruing amounted to $508.5 million in January-July 2020, local media reported with the reference to National Statistics Office of Georgia on August 19.

According to the report, the value of trade turnover between the two countries decreased by 15.3 percent, compared to the same period of 2019.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s share in Georgia’s trade turnover amounted to 8.4 percent. Thus, Azerbaijan was the fourth largest trade partners of Georgia after Turkey, Russia and China during the reporting period.

Likewise, Azerbaijan’s export to Georgia amounted to $277.8 million, while import amounted to $230.7 million.

Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest bitumen exporter during the period of first seven months of the year, accounting for 59.3 percent of total volume of bitumen export.

Azerbaijan also accounted for 18.7 percent, or 114,000 tons of total volume of fuel imported to neighboring Georgia in January-July in 2020, becoming second largest fuel supplier to Georgia after Russia.

Additionally, Georgia accounted to 1.4 billion cubic meters of gas exports from Azerbaijan, during the reporting period.

It should be noted that the volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $11.7 billion in the first six months of 2020.

During the reporting period, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs carried out trade operations with partners in 167 countries. Goods were exported to 100 countries and imported from 155 countries.

Top five countries exporting Azerbaijani products were Italy, with 32 percent of exports, Turkey, with 19.2 percent, Russia with 5 percent, Israel with 4.2 percent and India with 3.7 percent. Georgia accounted for 1 percent of Azerbaijan’s total export volumes.

