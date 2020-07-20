By Ayya Lmahamad

In January-May 2020, the volume of cargo transported through the Azerbaijani part of the transport corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia amounted to 18.8 million tons, local media with the reference to State Statistics Committee reported on July 20.

Moreover, according to the statement a cargo turnover amounted to 4.2 billion ton-kilometers.

Out of total cargo turnover, 11.2 million tons, or 59.6 percent, was transported by road, 5.4 million tons, or 28.9 percent, by rail and 2.1 million tons, or 11.5 percent, by sea.

Transit cargoes accounted for 19.5 percent or 3.6 million of goods transported along the corridor.

TRACECA, which was established in 1993 and is an international transport program involving the European Union and 12 member states of the Eastern European, Caucasian and Central Asia region (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan).

The program aim is to provide assistance in the restoration of the transport infrastructure of the newly independent states of the South Caucasus and Central Asia, create a shortest transport corridor connecting Europe and Asia and thereby integrate the region into the West.

Thus, Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor connects Frankfurt (Germany) with Shanghai (Chine).

It should be noted that, the volume of cargo transportation through the territory of Azerbaijan within the framework of the Eurasian Transport Corridor in January 2020 amounted to 4.3 million tons, which is 5.5 percent higher than the same period last year.

In 2019, TRACECA transported 52.8 million tons of cargo through Azerbaijan, including 8.8 million tons or 15.3 percent of transit cargo.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz