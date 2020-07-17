By Trend

The price of gold declined in Azerbaijan on July 17 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 20.9 manat or $12.2 (0.68 percent) and amounted to 3,057.6455 manat ($1,798.61) per ounce.

The price of silver dipped by 1.4 percent and amounted to 32.4258 manat ($19.07) per ounce.

The price of platinum slid by 6.2475 manat or $3.67 (0.44 percent) and amounted to 1,408.714 manat ($828.66) per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 1.683 manat or 99 cents (0.3 percent) and amounted to 3,359.319 manat ($1,976.07).

In monthly terms, the price of gold rose by 122.3065 manat or $71.94 (4.2 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 2.8863 manat or $1.7 (9.8 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 14.3565 manat or $8.44 (1 percent) per ounce, while palladium soared by 89.114 manat or $52.42 (2.7 percent).

Precious markets July 17, 2020 July 16, 2020 June 17, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,057.6455 3,078.564 2,935.339 -20.9185 -0.68 +122.3065 +4.2 Silver XAG 32.4258 32.8718 29.5395 -0.446 -1.4 +2.8863 +9.8 Platinum XPT 1,408.714 1,414.961 +1,394.357 -6.2475 +0.44 +14.3565 +1 Palladium XPD 3,359.319 3,357.636 3,270.205 1.683 +0.1 +89.114 +2.7

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 17)

