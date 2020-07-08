By Trend

The volume of trade turnover of Azerbaijan’s Baku declined by 1.6 percent from January through May 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, Trend reports citing the State Statistical Committee.

According to report, the volume of food, beverages and tobacco products sold in the retail network in the capital increased by 4.1 percent over the year and totaled over 3.9 billion manat ($2.2 billion).

At the same time, the volume of sales of non-food products decreased by 5.6 percent and amounted to 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion).

Some 30.9 percent of consumer products were sold in enterprises with the status of a legal entity, 51.4 percent - in trade facilities owned by individual entrepreneurs, and 17.7 percent - in the capital’s markets.

In 2019, the volume of Baku’s trade turnover rose by 4.2 percent compared to 2018 and reached 22.2 billion manat ($13 billion). The volume of food, drinks and tobacco products sold in the trading network in the capital increased by 0.8 percent year-on-year and surpassed 10.5 billion manat ($6.1 billion).

The volume of sales of non-food products increased by 7.7 percent and amounted to over 11.6 billion manat ($6.8 billion).

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 1)

