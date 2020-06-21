By Trend

Grain harvesting in Azerbaijan was carried out by 35.9 percent as of June 20, the country's Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

In terms of volume, 1,126,943 tons of crops were harvested from 362,716.6 hectares of area.

At present, the average grain yield is 31.1 centners, including barley - 30.3 centners, wheat - 32.9 centners per hectare, said the ministry.

"Harvesting in two thirds of the sown area has been completed in the country. From 369,303.7 hectares sown with barley, crops were harvested on the area of ​​258,161.1 hectares. A total of 783,092.1 tons of crop were harvested," the ministry added.

In 2020, over 640,000 hectares of wheat were sown. Until June 20, wheat was harvested on the area of ​​104,555 hectares. A total of 343,850.9 tons of crop were harvested.

The harvesting process is continuing, noted the ministry.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz