By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov held discussions on perspectives of Azerbaijan’s agrarian and agri-food sector during the post-pandemic period with French Entrepreneurs Organization (MEDEF) on June 10.

During the online meeting, the sides exchanged views on the government’s priorities in the agriculture sector, modernization in this sector, development of exports and financial support to agricultural sector within the context of diversification of the economy.

Heads of 34 companies from the two countries participated at the meeting.

Philip Gautier, CEO of MEDEF International, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross, Director of the European and Asian Division of ‘MEDEF International’ for Bogdan Gadenne-Feertchak, Azerbaijani Embassy official Suliddin Mammadov, Director of Agrarian Research Centre Firdovsi Fikretzade also took part in the video meeting.

Minister Inam Karimov provided the participants with detailed information on state support for the agricultural sector. The minister said that agriculture was the least damaged sector in the country's economy due to preventive measures taken by the government.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev spoke about the diversification of the economy in the country, noting that agriculture and agro-industry are among the priority areas. The ambassador also emphasized the importance attached to the development of the non-oil sector and the wide potential of relations between the two countries in the sector of agriculture.

It should be noted that the online meeting has been organized as a continuation of relations with the Ministry of Agriculture during the recent visit of coworkers of the French Association for the Development of International Exchange of Food and Machinery in Agriculture (ADEPTA) and the French-Azerbaijani Business Council MEDEF International to Baku.

MEDEF International has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since 1992. MEDEF International offers a high-level, privileged platform, information and collective support to French companies interested in the Azerbaijani market within the framework of the French-Azerbaijani Business Council.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz