Farm cards have began to be handed out to Azerbaijan’s farmers who announced spring plantings and applied for a subsidy, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture has reported.

According to information, by the end of April 2020, by order of the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency, Kapital Bank OJSC published and sent electronic farm cards to 14,000 farmers who filled out monitored applications for spring plantings on the e-Agriculture Information System (EKTIS). The cards were sent to the farmers’ regional branches.

Starting 2020, the application of agricultural producers for subsidies and provision of services in this area are proceeded online via EKTIS. So far, over 500,000 farmers have been registered in EKTIS. Farmers who applied for a subsidy for autumn sowing were given out farm cards and subsidiary payments were made. Applications for a subsidy on autumn sowing will begin in September 2020.

Currently, monitoring of spring crops continues, and payments will be made in accordance with the results. At the same time, the process of announcing about spring planting by farmers will last until the end of May.