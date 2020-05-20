Azerbaijani IT company, Sumaks Technologies LLC, has introduced a device for monitoring public distance, Executive Director of the company, Javid Mammadov, told local media.

The device is intended for employees of government agencies, catering facilities, plants and other structures where violation of social distance is most likely to occur, Mammadov noted.

“Due to the softened COVID-19 quarantine regime in the country, the number of cases of social contact of people at workplaces is increasing. A device equipped with special sensors instantly signals when there is a violation of the established social distance of two meters, he said.

Mammadov also noted this device will be offered to various organizations.

In 2020, the company will continue to work on the following projects: Avtomaks GPS tracking system, ERP (enterprise resource planning), and Scroller Management.

The devices manufactured by the company were used in various fields such as advertising, transport and the ERP.