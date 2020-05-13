By Ayya Lmahamad

Property damage caused to entrepreneurs during fire in the EuroHome market in Baku amounts to AZN 17.4 million ($10.2M), the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on May 13.

Property belonging to 128 entrepreneurs was burned during the fire at EuroHome construction materials market and citizens have been compensated for the damage in the amount of AZN 13.8 million ($8.1 million).

A fire broke in the construction materials market EuroHome in Baku on 10 December 2019 burning down 40 percent of the market.

Another fire started in EuroHome on May 12, 2020 burning the total area of 3.3 thousand square meters and 15 perenct of the market.

Criminal proceedings have been launched in connection with the fire under articles 225.2 (Violation of fire safety regulations, which entailed serious consequences by negligence) and 308.2 (Abuse of office, which entailed serious consequences), and an investigative and operational team consisting of staff from the General Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Emergency Situations has been established.

The criminal proceedings into the incident have been transferred to the investigation department of the General Prosecutor's Office for serious crimes, upon the Prosecutor-General’s decision.

Due to the fact that both fires occurred in a shopping center located on the same territory of Eurohome Ltd., the criminal cases have been merged, and the investigation is continuing in the general procedure at the investigation department of the General Prosecutor's Office for serious crimes.

"EuroHome" compamy was registered in 1999 and has and authorized capital of AZN 306.548 thousand ($180.300)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz