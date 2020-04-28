The coronavirus pandemic created many obstacles for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan, and also negatively affected e-commerce, Nijat Asadli, Manager at the Digital Trade Hub told local media.

According to him, a project of electronic and mobile residence (m-residency) currently provided through the Digital Trade Hub in Azerbaijan ignores all the physical obstacles, because it allows anyone with such capabilities to realize any electronic transaction, manage his/her bank account, and use other public services.

“Furthermore, we plan to digitalize other fields of activity, as well,” he said.

“At present, entrepreneurs taking advantage of such opportunities can do their business in Azerbaijan without visiting the country. Such opportunities will prevent all other restrictions that may arise in the future," said the manager.

Asadli also noted that Azerbaijan Digital Trade Hub has many plans within the project.

"Currently, work is underway to expand the scope of services for the mobile electronic residents. Additionally, a new import and export design will be offered for local entrepreneurs," he said.

With this project, registered entrepreneurs will be able to follow all import and export operations in alphabetical order from A to Z. This function will be implemented to simplify the use of portal services.

“Azerbaijan Digital Trade Hub will show its superiority in the future. The hub is also developing a mobile signature service for Azerbaijani citizens abroad. This of course will create an opportunity for them to conduct various banking transactions and conduct documentation management online. Realization of such an opportunity via the project is on the agenda," Asadli said.

The Digital Trade Hub project allows foreign citizens to acquire a mobile and electronic residence, after which they are be able to use the portal services to sell various goods and services.