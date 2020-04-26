By Trend

In accordance with the action plan approved by the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, the program of paying a certain part of salaries to the hired employees working in the spheres affected by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is being implemented, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

A list of taxpayers who received financial state support until April 24 is as follows:

Amount of funds envisaged for taking the measures 215 million manat ($126 million) Taxpayers who appealed for state support The number of hired employees in business entities 21,432 taxpayers 224,602 people Financial assistance amount including the amount of funds envisaged for payment for the first month (50 percent) 77.9 million manat ($45.8 million) 38.9 million manat ($22.9 million) The number of taxpayers who were actually provided with the funds 16,814 taxpayers The number of hired employees accounting for these taxpayers 162,217 people The amount of the paid funds 37.005 million manat ($21.8 million)

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 26)

