By Trend
In accordance with the action plan approved by the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, the program of paying a certain part of salaries to the hired employees working in the spheres affected by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is being implemented, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.
A list of taxpayers who received financial state support until April 24 is as follows:
|
Amount of funds envisaged for taking the measures
|
215 million manat ($126 million)
|
Taxpayers who appealed for state support
The number of hired employees in business entities
|
21,432 taxpayers
224,602 people
|
Financial assistance amount
including the amount of funds envisaged for payment for the first month (50 percent)
|
77.9 million manat ($45.8 million)
38.9 million manat ($22.9 million)
|
The number of taxpayers who were actually provided with the funds
|
16,814 taxpayers
|
The number of hired employees accounting for these taxpayers
|
162,217 people
|
The amount of the paid funds
|
37.005 million manat ($21.8 million)
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 26)
