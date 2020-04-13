By Trend

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on April 13, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 59.9505 manat and amounted to 2,862.7575 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.3184 manat and amounted to 25.9272 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 19.21 manat and amounted to 1,267.2565 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 141.423 manat and amounted to 3,866.684 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 13, 2020 April 10, 2020 Gold XAU 2,862.7575 2,872.49 Silver XAG 25.9272 26.2491 Platinum XPT 1,267.2565 1,275.4845 Palladium XPD 3,866.684 3,665.778

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 13)

---

