By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

According to the results of the I quarter of 2020, electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 2.6 percent compared to the same period last year, up to 6 billion 967.7 million kWh, local media reported referring to the Ministry of Energy on April 8.

Based on the current data, in January-March of this year, 6 billion 657.7 million kWh of electricity was produced at thermal power plants in Azerbaijan (an increase of 4 percent) while the generation of electric power at hydroelectric power plants amounted to 220.5 million kWh (a decrease of 27, 4 percent).

Moreover, it was reported that electricity production from alternative sources in January-March reached 89.7 million kWh (an increase of 1 percent). In particular, the generation of electricity in wind power plants generated 24.9 million kWh, in the solar 9.1 million kWh and at the solid waste incinerator plant - 55.7 million kWh.

Electricity production by Azerenerji OJSC amounted to 6 billion 295.6 million kWh, which covers 94.5 percent of the total electricity production in Azerbaijan. The volume of electricity generated by independent power plants is 588.5 million kWh.

In addition, during the first quarter of 2020, electricity exports totaled to 483.2 million, which 29.9 million kWh less compared to the same period in 2019.

In additin, during this period, electricity imports fell to 27 million kWh, decreasing 14 million kWh compared to the first quarter of last year.

Azerbaijan is among countries with high potential for renewable energy sources. The country’s potential of economically viable and technically usable renewable energy sources is 26,940 MW, including 3,000 MW for wind energy, 23,040 MW for solar energy, 380 MW for bioenergy potential, and 520 MW for mountain rivers.

Currently, there are 10 large hydropower plants, 11 small hydropower plants, four wind power plants, seven solar power plants, and one biomass power plant in Azerbaijan.

