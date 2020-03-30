By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia were Azerbaijan’s top three trade partners among the Gulf countries in January-February 2020, local media reported, citing the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

During the reporting period, the country's trade turnover with Iran amounted to $60.1 million, with the UAE - $6.1 million, and with Saudi Arabia - $2.7 million.

The trade turnover with Iran and the UAE decreased compared to the same period in 2019 while the figures indicated an increase in turnover for Saudi Arabia.

In addition, these countries are also the top three Gulf countries for the volume of products imported to Azerbaijan.

According to the provided report, imports from Iran amounted to $51.7 million, from the UAE - $3.4 million, and from Saudi Arabia - $2.3 million.

Its should be noted that Azerbaijan increased imports from Saudi Arabia in this period, while imports from Iran and the UAE decreased.

---

